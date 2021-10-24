Paul Edward Pontiff

June 6, 1930—Oct. 5, 2021

KINGSBURY — Mr. Paul E. Pontiff, 91, of Kingsbury, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief illness. He was the son of Louis J. Pontiff and Catherine A. Pontiff (Menig) of Brooklyn, NY. Paul was the loving husband to Judy Pontiff of Kingsbury, NY, beloved father to his three sons: Paul L. Pontiff and wife, Susan of Queensbury, NY, Thomas M. Pontiff and his wife, Louise of Knoxville, TN, and Matthew J. Pontiff and his wife, Julie of Littleton, CO. Paul was a beloved grandfather to 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Paul was born at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Brooklyn and lived most of his young life in the area. Paul graduated from Bishop Loughlin HS, Brooklyn in 1949. He graduated with a BBA in Accounting from St. John’s University in 1954, and later returned to St. John’s University School of Law, graduating in 1959. During his undergraduate years at St. John’s Paul worked for a Wall Street law firm as a Law Clerk, taking classes at night.

Paul served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956, including duties as the Chief Accountant and Manager of the Officers Club, Augsburg, Germany. Following his service, Paul attended Law School and upon graduation was admitted to the New York State Bar in December 1959. Paul moved to Glens Falls, NY in 1960 where he practiced law for over 60 years, raised his family with his wife Joan Pontiff (Waidler, deceased) and became a pillar in the community. In 1973 Paul became partner in the firm Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes. Paul also practiced law in the US District Court for the Northern District of New York and the Tax Court of the United States. Paul was a member of the Trusts and Estates Law Section of the New York State Bar Association and served on its Executive Committee from 1985-1988. Paul lectured for many groups including the New York State Bar Association and National Business Institute, and was a member of the New York State Bar Lawyer Professionalism Committee. Paul was the Past President and an active member of the Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York, President of the Warren County Bar Association for the 1977-78 fiscal year, and was a member of that Association.

Paul was an outdoorsman and for many years enjoyed tennis, golf and hiking. He was a proud member of the Adirondack 46ers and climbed 17 of the highest peaks in 17 states including the 15,000-ft. Mt. Elbert in Colorado. In their years together, Paul and Judy climbed many of the mountains around the Lake George area. Paul was President of the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. from 1970-1973 and an Assistant Chief in 1976-77. He is a Life Member of that Fire Company. He was also an Honorary Member of Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company.

Paul coached for many years in the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association, and Little League baseball in Lake George. He engaged in many fund-raising projects for the United Way, Salvation Army, Glens Falls Hospital, Downtown Theater Project, Glens Falls Family YMCA, The American Red Cross, March of Dimes, The Hyde Collection, The Chapman Museum and many others. One of Paul’s biggest passions was helping others. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Tri-Counties, Inc. and a member of the Board of Visitors of Wilton Developmental Center. Paul served in various capacities for both of those organizations. He was a panel member of the Surrogate’s Decision-Making Committee for the State of New York and participated in making health care decisions for the developmentally disabled, and advocated for many in this community over the years.

In 1967 Paul became a member of the Glens Falls Rotary Club and served as President for a time. He was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary and received the Club’s Charter Day award in 1997. Paul was also an active member of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. He served as their President, was a member of the Board of Directors for four years, and the Ambassador’s Committee. He served as Chair of the Chambers’ Leadership Advisory Board and for years was a member of that Board. Paul conducted the Directors Responsibility class for the Chamber. For his tireless service he was awarded the J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2014.

Paul served as Chair of the Board of Directors for the International Arts and Culture Association, Inc. (now the World Awareness Children’s Museum) in Glens Falls, and for many years, was a member of the Board of Trustees of the successor organization, World Awareness Children’s Museum and chaired its Personnel Committee. Paul was also a member of the Advisory Board of that organization. He was a member of the Glens Falls Hospital Planned Giving Council. He formed the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation in 2003 at the request of Glens Falls’ Mayor Regan and served as its president for 10 years. The foundation is still operating to support the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition which operates the Civic Center Arena, and houses an ECHL professional hockey team (The Adirondack Thunder). Paul was a member of the Board of Directors of that coalition. He was a Charter Member of the Adirondack Regional Business Incubator Advisory Committee.

Paul was a member of the Board of Directors of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation from 2006 to June 2020, and a member of the Finance Committee as well as chair of the Legacy Society, The Garnet Society, a long-term fund to help future students. A member of the Garnet Society over the years, Paul was Director of the Board and member of the Board of Managers of Adirondack Housing LLC, which is the student housing ownership entity. He was a founding member of the Adirondack Veterans House, a charitable organization serving homeless veterans and continued to be a member of that organization’s Board until recently.

Paul loved life and was passionate about many things, but mostly his family. He had a kind heart and was truly a Servant Leader. He was many things to many people throughout his life, he was loved and he will be missed.

Paul was a Parishioner of Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church on Aviation Road in Queensbury NY, where his life will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to the church from 1 to 1:30 pm to visit with family and friends. Paul’s final resting place will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation, Inc. or to The United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Tri-Counties, Inc.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.