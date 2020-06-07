Paul E. Vesterby
Dec. 13, 1945 — May 25, 2020

QUEENSBURY — On Monday, May 25, 2020, Paul Edward Vesterby, loving husband, father of two children, and grandfather to eight passed away from a brief battle with cancer at the age of 74. Paul was born on December 13, 1945, to Earl and Beatrice (Harris) Vesterby. He received his BA in history from the University of Wisconsin Superior in 1970. A veteran of Vietnam, Paul served in the Army’s first infantry division and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and the National Defense Service Medal.

On August 15, 1970, he married Catherine Lorene Auger. After working in sales, they founded the business Mountain Flowers in Queensbury. They specialized in designing and building perennial gardens, interior commercial plantings, and floral design. Married for 50 years, they raised two daughters, Erika (Peterson) Kersey of Warrenton, Virginia, and Alissa Rimualdo of Lake George. They have four grandsons, Kyle Peterson, John-Francis Kersey, Nicolas Rimualdo, and Carmen Rimualdo, and four granddaughters, Ashley Peterson, Sophia Peterson, Josephine Peterson, and Lucelle Kersey. He is survived by three siblings and their families, Roger, Thomas, and Elizabeth Vesterby.

Paul had a passion for the outdoors. He loved fishing, deer hunting, gardening, and found solace in nature. The place he cherished the most was his beloved family cabin on Lake Miniature in Northern Wisconsin, where he could enjoy the peace of nature and life long friends. An avid reader, his love for books evident to all who knew him, reveling in history and science fiction. Paul had a smile that brightened the room, was quick to make you laugh, but was also known for his quiet non-judgmental spirit, making him a wonderful friend to many and a confidant to those who loved him.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services at Saratoga National Cemetary will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund has been established for his grandchildren to commemorate his love for reading and learning; please contact us at pevmemorialscholarship@gmail.com if you wish to donate.

