Nov. 5, 1964—May 27, 2021
LAKE GEORGE — Paul E. Dion, age 56, passed suddenly on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Ann (Sully) Dion, Lake George, NY. He is survived by his sisters: Lynn (Christopher) Twombly and Lisa (Timothy) Waters, both of York, Maine and his brother, Gary Dion of Portsmouth, NH. Paul also leaves behind one niece; five nephews; one grandniece; as well as his lifelong sidekicks: Kevin Guthrie, Marc Davis-Taylor and Virginia “Ginger” McCann, and many friends, each of whom, he made feel like a best friend.
Paul had an incredibly generous spirit and a love for animals. He adopted rescue dogs, including his beloved Irie. He was an avid boater since a child with his family on Lake George and came to be an amazing Captain on the sea. He often traveled on his boat on the west coast of FL, to the Florida Keys, the Caribbean, and the Virgin Islands, always bringing many friends along for his adventures. Paul was a loving son to the point of moving to Maine and NH to provide live in care for his father’s final years of life.
Paul was loved by many, will be missed greatly, and never forgotten. Hope you’re with Dad, Mom and Irie on a heavenly body of water, with Jimmy Buffet and Neal Diamond playing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.