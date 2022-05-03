July 1, 1925—May 1, 2022

GLENVILLE — Paul Doriski, 96, of Glenville (Greenwich) passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born July 1, 1925 in Lodi, NJ to the late Peter, Sr. and Bessie (Behuniak) Doriski, he was one of ten children who grew up in the Schaghticoke area. Paul loved his family home on Crandall Corners and would return there often throughout his life.

A proud veteran of WWII, he would joke how as a paratrooper he couldn’t understand why he had to jump out of a perfectly good airplane. After being honorably discharged he would return to the area where he would meet and marry the love of his life, the former Mary Acerra, in 1952 and would spend 69 years together before her passing on April 14, 2021.

After a few year in Schenectady, Paul and Mary would plant roots in Greenwich, NY where they would raise their two boys.

Paul would work for National Grid (former Niagara Mohawk) for 36 years where he worked as a lineman (before bucket trucks) and later rising to foreman before retiring in January 1986. But before any job title he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Actively involved with his sons and their families where he would pass on his knowledge and love of golfing, bowling, fishing and camping, which he and his wife did for many years into retirement.

Paul leaves behind his two sons: Gregory (Lisa) of Greenwich and Michael (Tracy) of Glenville; and his four grandchildren: James (April), Jared, Joshua, and Julia (Jamin); as well as his sister Helen; and brothers: Teddy and George; along with many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary, his parents Peter, Sr. and Bessie, brothers: Peter, Jr., John, Harry, Andrew and sisters, Eva and Anne.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Chase Smith Family Funeral Home, 729 Hudson Ave., Stillwater, NY. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Saratoga National Cemetery immediately following.

The family would like to thank Albany VA, Home Based Care and Community Hospice of Schenectady for providing him with such excellent care. We would also like to thank our aides, Marian, Valerie, Kayla, Paula and his two grandsons, Jared and Joshua, who without, we would never have been able to keep Paul home with his family.

In lieu of flowers you can consider making a donation to Community Hospice Schenectady at 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205 or the Alplaus Volunteer Fire Dept., Alplaus, NY 12008.

