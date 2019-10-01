April 4, 1946 — Sept. 29, 2019
STONY CREEK — Paul Daniel Roder, 73, of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Paul was born in Brooklyn, on April 4, 1946 and was the son of the late Walter and Helen (Fitzgerald) Roder.
Paul attended James Madison High School in Brooklyn. Upon graduation from high school, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.
After his military service, Paul became a New York City Housing Police officer on June 16, 1969. He attained the rank of sergeant and was awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest award given in the NYC Police Department. Upon his retirement from the NYC Police Department, he moved upstate and joined the Corinth Police Department. He also worked at Skidmore College as a campus security officer.
He attended Long Island University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Later on, he earned a master’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh.
Paul married Margaret (Peggy) Biggins on May 4, 1980 in Astoria, New York. They had five children together.
Paul was very proud of his military and police career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 39 years; his brother, John; his children, Maureen, Michael (and his wife Andrea), Helen, Brian, and Joseph; along with two grandsons, Peyton and Michael; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul will be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father to his five children. He will be remembered for his integrity, loyalty, and service to his country and community.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Interment will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville Wednesday at 2 p.m. with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
