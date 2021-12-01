Jan. 2, 1944—Nov. 12, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Paul D. Andrews, 77, died peacefully on November 12, 2021, at his home in St. Petersburg, FL, with his wife, son and brother at his bedside, after a courageous 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Glens Falls, NY on January 2, 1944, Paul was the son of the late Paul H. Andrews and Josephine Burns Andrews.

He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Glens Falls, NY, Class of 1961, and completed his B.S. Degree in Biology at Lemoyne College, Syracuse, in 1965. In 1968, Paul earned his Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling at Syracuse University, where he also served as a graduate assistant and continued work on his Ph.D. He then worked as a counselor and teacher for three years at Bishop Grimes High School in Syracuse, did a one-year internship in Counseling and Psychotherapy at Jamesville Penitentiary, and was also employed at the Chautauqua County Mental Health Department.

Paul began his career at Fredonia State University Counseling Center in 1972 as a Student Counselor and was later selected to be the Director of the Counseling Center. He led support groups for Vietnam Vets, as well as being a Suicide Prevention Center volunteer and member of the American Association of Counselors and Therapists. Upon his retirement from the university in 1999, he was awarded the President’s Award for Excellence in Service.

Paul’s love of, and loyalty to family and friends hallmarked his entire life. He instilled his deep appreciation for nature and his passion for protecting the environment in his children and grandchildren, students and strangers. He was an active bicyclist, marathon runner, hiker, kayaker, camper, cross-country skier and enthusiastic traveler throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe, with an added adventure to the Machu Picchu ruins in Peru with his wife Chris several years ago.

In retirement, he loved his life as President of the Sanibel-Captiva Audubon, as a Kayak Guide with Tarpon Bay Explorers, and as SCCF Trail Guide and Rover for Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge. He was also a Docent for Captiva Cruises, often offering his ad-libs to the prepared scripts!

Paul was a creative and consummate storyteller, and a compassionate story-listener. His unique humor, honesty and hope, in the midst of a myriad of medical challenges, was an inspiration to all of us, including his many health care providers. He will be dearly missed by his family, and many friends in Sanibel, Fredonia, his summer residence in Maine, and by his former hometown neighbors and SMA ‘61 classmates.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Dana and Alice Palmer, his nephew Matt Palmer, and his aunts: Rose Ann Golden, Betty Brummett, Frances Kirby and Edith Gaulin.

He is survived by his wife, Christine (Palmer) Andrews; his son David S. Andrews and his wife Christina; and their sons: Eddie and Oskar of Idaho Springs, CO; his stepson Mark Guin and his wife Carol; and daughter Lily of Los Angeles, CA; stepdaughter Ginny Guin; and his stepson Shawn Taylor. Paul is also survived by his sister CDR Susan Andrews, USN-Ret of Queensbury, NY; and his brother LTC William Andrews, USA-Ret and his wife Connie of Union Grove, AL; his brother-in-law Terry Palmer and his wife Peggy; and daughters: Claire and Bridget of Floral Park, Long Island; and his sister-in-law Nina Palmer of Buffalo, NY; also cousins: Carol Dolan (Mark) of Rochester, NY, Lauren Chard (Tom) of Bridport, VT, and Alan Golden, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, FL, 33131, or Sanibel Captiva Audubon Society, P.O. Box 957, Sanibel, FL 33957.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be announced at a later date.