Feb. 5, 1933—Jan. 20, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Paul Arthur Stevens, Sr., 88, of Jones Road, died Thursday evening, Jan. 20, 2022, at home, in the loving company of his family.

Born in Glens Falls, Feb. 5, 1933, son of the late Arthur and Marguerite (Chagnon) Stevens, Paul was a 1950 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and a 1954 graduate of the College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse University.

Paul was a forester in Oregon and New York, then a real estate appraiser for the NY State Division of Equalization and Assessment for 24 years, retiring in 1991. He and his family lived in Saranac Lake and Liverpool for many years, where he was an active member of the communities. After retirement, Paul and his wife wintered for 15 years in Clearwater, FL, and last moved to Saratoga Springs in 2009.

Paul enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, was an avid NY Yankee baseball fan, and the love of his alma mater (Syracuse University) kept him an ardent SU sports fan, especially the basketball program. A fierce competitor, he was a passionate and unforgiving player of pinochle and other games. Paul was a founding member and the first Grand Knight of the Fr. Louis Waters Council 7928 of the Knights of Columbus, and was a longtime member of the Liverpool Elks Club. He and his wife were members of St. Clements Church in Saratoga Springs.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years Lois (Travis) Stevens; three proud children: Carrie A.S. Kennedy, Esq. of Malvern, PA, Paul (Linda Simpson) Stevens, Jr. of Torrington, CT, and Edward (Robin Isserles) Stevens of West Orange, NJ; along with grandchildren: Elizabeth, Abigail, Marguerite, Dyson, Lily, Randall, Leah and Charlie; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors and friends. Paul had been predeceased by his two brothers William and Ronald Stevens.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Clements Church, Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. A gathering of family and friends will precede the Mass from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. Spring burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Stillwater.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Clements Roman Catholic Church or the Community Hospice Foundation in memory of Paul A. Stevens, Sr.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.