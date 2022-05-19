April 17, 1952—May 16, 2022

JACKSON — Paul Allen “Al” Green, 70, of Jackson, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home.

Al was born in Cambridge April 17, 1952 the son of the late George Green and Mary Thelma (Fleming) Green.

Al was a 1970 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and retired from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock with twenty years of faithful service as a corrections officer.

Al loved the outdoors especially canoeing down the Batten Kill and swimming at Lake Lauderdale and the ocean. He collected stone and iron which enhanced his property. Al loved birds, wildlife, gardening, planting, playing the guitar and listening to music. He enjoyed antiquing and yard sales along with the annual trips to Cape Cod and Maine. Al was a wonderful father, grandfather and loved his family and friends. He loved living on Colfax Mountain which will not be the same without him.

Al is survived by his longtime companion of twenty-eight years, Theresa Aldous; his children: Nikea Green and Tashina Roose (Cole), of Cambridge; step-children: Rebecca Lambert (Matthew Winch) of Argyle and Robert Lambert of Saratoga; grandchildren: Anvil and Acious Roose; step-grandchildren: Silas and Marissa Perkins, Brandon Pryor and Tristan Mattison.

Calling hours are from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Al may be made to the American Legion Captain Maxson Post #634, PO Box 84, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.