AVON — Paul A. Smith of Avon died Feb. 10, 2020 at age 61.
He was predeceased by his mother Nancy K. Smith in 2010.
He is survived by his daughters, Alexandra Smith (Daniel Lederich) of Sanford, North Carolina, Danielle (Christopher) Hayes of Hampton, Virginia; his father, Eugene Smith of Geneseo; his brothers, David (Jean) Smith of Midlothian, Virginia, Joseph (Tracey) Smith of Huntingtown, Maryland; his sister, Julie (Rodney) Belfiore of Geneseo, and several nieces and nephews.
No prior calling hours are available. His graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the St. Agnes Cemetery, Avon, NY.
The Rev. Michael Fowler officiating. In remembrance of Paul, those that wish, may direct memorials to Catholic Charities of Livingston County, 34E State St., Mount Morris, NY 14510 or www.aboutcclc.org.
To share a memory or send a condolence visit stephensondoughertyfuneralhome.com.
