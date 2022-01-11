Aug. 14, 1947—Jan. 8, 2022

GRANVILLE — Paul A. LaCross, 74, of Granville, died from complications due to pneumonia, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Paul was born on August 14, 1947, in Glens Falls.

He held various jobs throughout his life. For 17 1/2 years, he was employed at J-Mar Beer Distributor as a sales supervisor and later, retired from Anchor Beverage in Queensbury.

Paul was a great father, a good man and a wonderful husband, who will be missed. He was a character with a snarky sense of humor. Paul loved to garden inside and outside his home. He had a green thumb always able to grow beautiful flowers, vegetables and houseplants. He also was a lover of animals. Paul had many “fur babies” throughout his years, but his family captured his heart. Paul’s favorite moments were spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his adoptive parents, Anna and Charles LaCross; his birth mother, Virginia Mitchell; and his sisters: Bonnie Burckard and Kathy Mitchell.

Survivors include his companion and loving wife, Kathleen Kelly-LaCross of 35 years; his son, Anthony LaCross of Granville; his brothers: Terry Morrison and his wife, Sharon of Warrensburg, John Mitchell and his wife, Theresa of Gansevoort; Robert Mitchell and his wife, Helen of Glens Falls and Mark Mitchell and his wife, Joan of Glens Falls; his stepchildren: Gary, Kerry and Shari Piskothy and her husband, Lawrence Havens; several nieces; nephews and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Paul’s life will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.