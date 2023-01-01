Paul A. Holmes

May 20, 1950 - Dec. 24, 2022

INDIAN LAKE/QUEENSBURY — Paul A. Holmes, 72, passed away, Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022, at home.

Born on May 20, 1950, in Troy and predeceased by his parents James and Violet (Lawler) Holmes and his partner Gaynor Bradish.

Paul participated in baseball and track and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Colonie Central. He received a BA and Master's in English Literature from SUNY Albany.

He lived in Schenectady and enjoyed gardening. He and Gaynor enjoyed the New York City cultural scene such as theatre, ballet, and opera. He loved skiing in New York and Vermont. Stowe, VT was the favorite vacation place.

Paul worked for several years in quality control at Adirondack Specialty Adhesives in Colonie with his father. He had also worked in New York and Vermont as a chef at various restaurants. He worked many jobs through Manpower.

Paul was an enthusiastic reader of literature, the New York Times, and the New Yorker Magazine. He always had an interest in learning about any subject. He played the violin and harmonica, painted, and sculpted as personal hobbies. He was also known for creating special meals for family occasions and in general the family cook. Family history and maintaining family contacts were important to him as well.

Paul's family would like to thank his aides and day programs staff for their committed care over the years as well as the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps for their valiant efforts.

He is survived by two sisters: Cheryl (Christopher Jackson) Porter of Indian Lake and Roberta (David McCleary) Holmes of Medanales, NM; nieces: Heather McCleary and Jessica (Chris) Machado; and a nephew, Jason (Rachael) Porter; great-niece, Rosie Machado; and great-nephew, Zachary Machado.

There are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.