SCHROON LAKE — Paul A. Bessey, 53, of Schroon Lake, passed away quickly with his family by his side, on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Please take comfort in knowing Paul passed away peacefully.

Paul worked at Adirondack Auto for many years until he got a full-time position with the Town of Schroon, where many of you would see him driving his big truck. Paul also volunteered in the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Paul was married to his soulmate Bonnie Bessey for 27 years, which whenever asked how long he’d been married, he always replied, “not long enough!”

Paul loved spending time with his family and his classic Pinto cars, and enjoyed it even more when he could combine the two at a family car show outing.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Bonnie; his three children: Veronica (Larry) Anderson, Paul Bessey, Jr., and Hunter Bessey; he is also survived by his in-laws Ed and Lynn Anderson who loved him nothing short of a son; a brother Rodney (Lori) Bessey of Malone; a sister Joy Bessey of Schroon Lake; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Joyce Bessey, his brother Donnie Bessey and a sister Patty Klingbeil.

Paul’s funeral service will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, led by Pastor David Peterson. A reception will follow from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Fire Department.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the service at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

