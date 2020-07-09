Oct. 7, 1947 — July 6, 2020

QUEENSBURY — After a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, Paul A. Argento, 72, of Queensbury, died peacefully in his home with his loving wife and son by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Chris Argento; son Michael Argento; daughter-in-law, Tina Argento; grandchildren, Angela, Marissa, Jennifer, Cayge, Samantha, Elisabeth, Antonio and Grace; his brother-in-law Richard Tantillo; and nieces, Ashley, Lindsay, and Amanda along with their eight children combined.

Paul was born on October 7, 1947 in Rockville Centre to parents James and Patrina Argento, now deceased. He and his brother, James Argento, also deceased, grew up in a happy and active home in Fort Salonga, on Long Island. Paul, his father and brother, spent much of their leisure time riding their motorcycles. After graduating high school, he joined the Army and proudly served in the First Calvary Division during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. He was a decorated veteran.

After his time in the military, he joined the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island and proudly served until his retirement. After which, he and his wife, Chris, enjoyed vacations in Lake George, fell in love with the area, and relocated to Queensbury.