Oct. 7, 1947 — July 6, 2020
QUEENSBURY — After a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, Paul A. Argento, 72, of Queensbury, died peacefully in his home with his loving wife and son by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Argento; son Michael Argento; daughter-in-law, Tina Argento; grandchildren, Angela, Marissa, Jennifer, Cayge, Samantha, Elisabeth, Antonio and Grace; his brother-in-law Richard Tantillo; and nieces, Ashley, Lindsay, and Amanda along with their eight children combined.
Paul was born on October 7, 1947 in Rockville Centre to parents James and Patrina Argento, now deceased. He and his brother, James Argento, also deceased, grew up in a happy and active home in Fort Salonga, on Long Island. Paul, his father and brother, spent much of their leisure time riding their motorcycles. After graduating high school, he joined the Army and proudly served in the First Calvary Division during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. He was a decorated veteran.
After his time in the military, he joined the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island and proudly served until his retirement. After which, he and his wife, Chris, enjoyed vacations in Lake George, fell in love with the area, and relocated to Queensbury.
Paul was a member of the Dunham’s Bay Gun Club, and enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship of his fellow club members. During his younger years, he enjoyed his motorcycles, horses, reenacting and boating. He was also an excellent marksman and loved history. But most of all, sharing stories with friends and family was his favorite pastime and making people laugh was his greatest gift. Paul was a wonderful husband and best friend to his wife, and a devoted father and grandfather. He was a loving, generous man with a witty sense of humor and a kind heart.
Paul donated his time with Woofs For Warriors, Inc. a nonprofit organization helping veterans with companion animals. In lieu of flowers, if you care to donate in his memory, please consider donating to Woofs for Warriors, Inc. PO Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12804 or on the web at www.woofsforwarriors.org for online donation.
Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury. Callling hours are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
