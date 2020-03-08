Oct. 21, 1958 — Feb. 29, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Patti Ann (Morrison) Shepard, 61, passed away peacefully Feb. 29, 2020. She was surrounded by the love, laughter and tears of her closest friends and family in her home.
She was born Oct. 21, 1958 daughter of the late George Morrison and Joan (Vannier) Morrison.
Patti was a proud Glens Falls Indian. She married Daryl Shepard, a South Glens Falls Bulldog, in 1979 in a long gauze dress embroidered with flowers beside their rose bush and best friends. They celebrated 40 years together this past July.
They started their family in Hudson Falls where a small home quickly held four children. “2, 4, 6 & 8” she would exclaim. Patti proudly spent 17 years home with her family. She yelled the loudest at soccer matches and sat quietly in the front row for piano concerts. Once all her children were in middle school, she earned her first nursing degree and began her life’s second calling. At Glens Falls Hospital for 20+ years, Patti was a legend among the 4 west nurses not only for her ease and empathy with patients, but especially for the levity, humor and sisterhood she brought to the floor during long, late nights with her second family. She worked as a resource nurse, substitute school nurse, a county nurse, a hospice nurse and, after earning her second degree in nursing, most recently, she taught aspiring nurse students at Boces.
Patti’s fondest memories were created on her sailboats the Olive Oyl and Swee’Pea on Lake George with her captain, always on the right tack north of the narrows. She could never spend enough time near the water with friends and family. She frequently took time off to travel. From her first road trip to California in a ford pinto with Daryl, to visiting her brother whether he was stationed in Hawaii or Germany, Patti would travel the world. Weddings from Florida to Colorado, cold drinks in Mexico, jazz in New Orleans, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Louvre in Paris, the Blarney Stone, and the canals of Italy were just a few of the memorable places that her passion for exploration brought her. Yet, she was still a homebody. Everyone was always attracted to her home and loved gathering around her massive dining table or floating in her pool. She was the life of every party and every conversation and every story. Creative and eclectic, from painting and writing poetry to auctions, antiques, and designs, she spun magic. Her humor was unmatched, her wit unparalleled.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her in-laws, Francis J. Shepard and Cecelia (Pepe) Shepard. She held the grief of family and friends as her own, expressly her cousin Eve for her children Wes and Charlotte.
She is survived by her husband, Daryl; her daughter and best friend, Maxine Blu (Shepard) Saville and her husband, Matt of Orwell Vermont and their children, Neve, Beck, Penn and Nell (2, 4, 6, & 8 last year). Her sons, Jared Gray Shepard and his wife, Elizabeth of Chittenango and their son, Henry (4); Scott John Shepard and his wife, Kaylin of Wilton, New York and their daughters, Bryn (5) and Lila (born in June); Daniel Arthur Shepard and his partner, Olivia Bartelheim and his numerous motorcycles of Burlington Vermont; her brothers, Mike Morrison and wife, Anne (Sullivan), her favorite travel companion of Peachtree City, Georgia, Gary Morrison and wife, Rose (Viscosi), her favorite craigslist sister of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; John Morrison of Jupiter, Florida; Tom Morrison of Glens Falls; her favorite people, her niece and nephews, ‘the cousins from Florida’ and her nephews ‘the cousins from Georgia’ and their spouses and growing families.
Calling hours for family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.
A service to remember Patti and her devoted faith will be held immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m. March 14, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Patti’s devotion to her nurse family, those wanting to make donations in Patti’s name can do so through the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation Care of the Watson Room Fund, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY or to anyone in scrubs who needs a drink.
Her family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff from the St. Peters Cancer Care Center, Charles R Wood Cancer Center and the entire Glens Falls Hospital community, hospices nurses and the incredible friends and family who paused everything to be with Patti and keep telling her stories.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
