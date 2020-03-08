Patti Ann (Morrison) Shepard

Patti’s fondest memories were created on her sailboats the Olive Oyl and Swee’Pea on Lake George with her captain, always on the right tack north of the narrows. She could never spend enough time near the water with friends and family. She frequently took time off to travel. From her first road trip to California in a ford pinto with Daryl, to visiting her brother whether he was stationed in Hawaii or Germany, Patti would travel the world. Weddings from Florida to Colorado, cold drinks in Mexico, jazz in New Orleans, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Louvre in Paris, the Blarney Stone, and the canals of Italy were just a few of the memorable places that her passion for exploration brought her. Yet, she was still a homebody. Everyone was always attracted to her home and loved gathering around her massive dining table or floating in her pool. She was the life of every party and every conversation and every story. Creative and eclectic, from painting and writing poetry to auctions, antiques, and designs, she spun magic. Her humor was unmatched, her wit unparalleled.