Patti Ann Bertelli

Nov. 27, 1954 – Sept. 9, 2022

GREENWICH/WILBRAHAM, MA — Patti Ann Bertelli, 67, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her daughters home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Nov. 27, 1954, in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty (Kennedy) Vageline.

Patti spent most of her adult years living in Wilbraham, MA.

She worked as a cashier at Hannaford in Greenwich, when she moved to New York.

Patti enjoyed shopping, going to the Saratoga Racino, spending time with her grandchildren and watching their sporting events. She was an avid bowler during her years in Wilbraham.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Kristopher Bertelli (Deborah) of Quaker Hill, CT, Amanda Allen (Cary) of Greenwich, NY, Kellie Saunders (Mark) of Argyle, NY and Gina Bertelli (Nicole) of Reading, MA; her grandchildren: Madison Gillis, Kiley Allen, Sarah Bertelli, Joshua Bertelli, Cameron Allen and Jake Saunders; her sister, Harriet Vageline; her brother, William Vageline (Margot); her nephew and niece: Eric and Victoria; and many friends.

At Patti's request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patti's memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice, the doctors and nurses at C.R. Wood Cancer Center and all the family and friends that reached out.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To view Patti's Book of memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.