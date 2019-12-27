BOLTON LANDING — Patsy R. Russell, 84, of Bolton Landing, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, with her family by her side in Bolton Landing.

She was the daughter of the Late Hon. Judge James Ross, and Harriet Ross.

Patsy was born in Waynesville, North Carolina and at a young age moved to Bolton Landing. She graduated from Bolton Central School in 1953, and continued on earning her Bachelor’s Degree from the University at Albany in 1957. While attending University at Albany, she was employed by the NYS Budget Division.

On April 11, 1959 Patsy married Richard N. Russell in Albany, then moved to Newport News, Virginia to raise their family. In 1972 the family moved back to Bolton Landing where Patsy was the secretary to the superintendent of Bolton Central School until retirement in 1998. She continued to be active within the community involving her Church, and many community activities. One of Patsy’s enjoyments was sitting on her front porch visiting with family and friends reminiscing about the old times.

Survivors include Mathew H. Russell (Patricia) of Naples Florida, James P. Russell and companion Mary Ryan of Diamond Point, New York, and Jessica H. Carr (Norman) of Whitehall, New York.