Patrick W. Southworth

Patrick was a past member of Ballston Spa and Greenfield Lyons clubs. He also acted as a Webelo Scout leader. He enjoyed brewing beer, target shooting, hiking, and making sure he stayed up to-date on the hot topics in the political world.

Those who knew him, know he had a big heart and would do anything to protect his family and close friends. Pat was a devoted husband and always supported Patti in every way.

Patrick taught his children to be strong independent people; form and develop their own beliefs and opinions. He taught them to stand up for what they believe in no matter how hard. He taught them to be informed and take an active role in their communities. In nurturing them the way he did helped shape them into the wonderful people they are today.

Pat enjoyed making meatballs and baking with his grandchildren. He insisted on always being there for “his babies”, as he called them. It never mattered to him what the activity, only that he was with them and they knew how much they meant to him.