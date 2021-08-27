Patrick Robert Nolan
Nov. 2, 1971 - Aug. 25, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Patrick Robert Nolan, 49, of Glens Falls died unexpectedly on August 25, 2021, after courageously battling different illnesses, for the last few years.
Born on November 2, 1971 in New York City, he was the son of Michael and Rosemary (Hart) Nolan.
Pat attended Hudson Falls High School. During this time, he developed a love of music. As a talented bass player, Pat gigged with numerous musicians and local bands throughout the North Country and in Mississippi for a number of years. He had a passion for playing rock and jazz music. If there was a bar, Pat probably played there. He was well known for his music and for always having a cup of coffee in his hand. Those he met, loved him for his beaming personality. To meet Pat, was to forever carry him in your heart. He was always ready with a sharp wit and a funny comeback. In a nutshell, he was a card. According to him, as the first born, he was the favorite and most attractive son to his mother. He was always willing to listen and care for his friends and fellow musicians. Besides his music and friends, his family was his life. Pat was the doting uncle to his nieces and a wonderful son and the best brother. His memory will be carved into the lives of his family and held tightly in their hearts.
He was predeceased by his sister, Colleen Nolan, who passed away at birth.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Rosemary Nolan; his brother, Andrew Nolan and his wife, Beth; his sister, Moira Nolan; his nieces: Hannah Nolan, Fiona Ficarrotta and Freya Ficarrotta; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in Pat's name to The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
