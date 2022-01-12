Patrick Richard Sullivan

LAKE GEORGE — Patrick Richard Sullivan, 76, of Lake George, NY passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Eugene and Mary (Murphy) Sullivan. Patrick graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and later attended St. John's University in Queens and John Jay in Manhattan for law enforcement.

Patrick was a NYPD officer in NYC for twenty years, retiring as a captain. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast, but most of all he was a loyal, loving family man. He took every opportunity to spend time with his family. Patrick was a humble person and would help anyone in need and a friend to all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Rita Sweeney and two brothers John "Jackie" Sullivan and Danny Sullivan.

Patrick is survived by his beloved wife Gerri, of whom would of celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Jan. 20; his children: Julie Rapetti (Rob), Patrick Sullivan (Amy), Mary McDougall (Randy), Christopher Sullivan and Katie Sullivan; granddaughters: Jackie Rapetti and Starbrina Sullivan; brother Eugene Sullivan, Jr.; sister Maryellen Iacono (Mike); and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

A calling hour will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, Mohican St., Lake George with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY.

