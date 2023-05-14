March 17, 1981—May 6, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with profound sadness that the family of Patrick Burch, of South Glens Falls, announces his sudden passing on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 42.

Pat was born March 17, 1981 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was the son of Terri Harrington and the late Charles “Chuck” Burch.

Pat attended Hudson Falls High School. In his younger years, Pat drove tow trucks, often with his daughter, Hannah strapped in the front seat beside him. Pat was known as “Pat the Painter” for his work as an auto body painter and worked for many auto body shops in the area. Pat had a passion and talent for custom painting of cars, trucks and especially motorcycles.

Pat was a huge NY Jets fan, which he acquired from his mother Terri. During football season, Pat would be somewhere watching the Jets, then immediately call his mother to discuss the game.

Pat was a huge Harley Davidson fan. Riding with his father and long rides with his Jennifer “Jenny,” with whom he blended families, creating a lifelong sibling bond among their daughters.

Pat was a loving father to three beautiful daughters. He enjoyed bragging about his girls, their accomplishments and showing their pictures to all of his friends. Hannah and Mackenzie enjoyed spending time with their dad at the shop, watching him do his customized painting and Kaylee enjoyed sharing her talent for photography with her dad.

Pat was the life of the party, making jokes and playing Motley Crue, all with a Bud Light in his hand. He was kind, loving and would help anyone in need.

In addition to his father, Pat was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Sondra Murray.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Terri Harrington of Glens Falls; his three daughters: Hannah and Mackenzie Burch of Hudson Falls, and Kaylee Burch of Queensbury; his sisters: Mandy Hughes and her husband Keith of Queensbury, and Jennifer Burch; his longtime significant other, Jennifer Brayman of South Glens Falls; and her daughter, Erika Brayman of Gansevoort; his nephew, Dristin Hughes; and niece, Alisondra Hughes of Queensbury; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many close friends.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Immediately following calling hours, Halftime Bar and Grill are kindly hosting a Celebration of Life at 1498 Route 9, South Glens Falls, NY.

For those who wish online condolences can be made to the family at www.sbfuneralhome.com.