Patrick 'Pat' 'Bud' W. Smith, Jr.

He lived in LA for many years, just recently moving back to the area. Pat loved all types of music, he was a master video gamer and enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He will be remembered for his polite and respectful demeanor and his generosity to anyone in need. Pat was a genuine and true friend to many, a mama’s boy and an animal lover. He especially loved his niece, Zayda, who looked up to Pat as her hero. Conversation came easy to Pat, he was an intellect and a great listener who had a lot to say. Most importantly, Pat was deeply loved, and he loved his family with the same intensity. Pat, his mother and his sister, Jamie, were very close and loved spending time together, they were known by many as the three musketeers.