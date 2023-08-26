Sept. 16, 1948—Aug. 21, 2023

LONG LAKE—Patrick L. O’Brien, 74, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023.

Pat was born Sept. 16, 1948, on Cedar River, Indian Lake, N.Y. He was the son of Bernard and Julia O’Brien.

Pat married Deborah Wallace in August, 1971 and lived in Indian Lake. They were married for 40 years until her passing in 2011.

Pat was a skilled and versatile man who worked as an auto mechanic, fuel truck driver, carpenter and caretaker. Pat loved cutting and splitting firewood every spring while waiting for the thaw. He was often the first boat on the lake after the ice cut out, so that he could attend to the many docks that he looked after. He was always quick to lend a hand to anyone in need of his countless talents!

Pat is survived by his three daughters: Paula (Jim) Piraino, Michelle (Tom) Donnelly, Kelly (Paul) Brown; grandchildren: Jazmin (Dillon) Roache, Chandler, Katarina; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside ceremony will take place at the Long Lake Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 27, at noon. A reception at the Long View Lodge will immediately follow.

Please send any donations in Pat’s honor to the Long Lake Rescue Squad and Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, Indian Lake.