Aug. 16, 1951 — July 29, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Patrick Joseph McGarr, beloved husband, son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 68.

Pat was born on Aug. 16, 1951 in Glens Falls, the son of the late William N. McGarr and Leah G. (Brace) McGarr Hadley.

Pat graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1970 and continued his education at Adirondack Community College and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. In his early years, he was a skilled baseball player, fortunate enough to attend the prestigious Williamsport Little League Baseball Camp in Pennsylvania.

On Dec. 2, 1971, he married Lorene Warren. They were happily married for 48 years. They were soulmates, best friends and partners in the truest sense of the word, making every decision together throughout their lives. Travel was a big part of their life together; they enjoyed annual trips to Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, the Caribbean and Anna Maria Island.