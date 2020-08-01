Aug. 16, 1951 — July 29, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Patrick Joseph McGarr, beloved husband, son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 68.
Pat was born on Aug. 16, 1951 in Glens Falls, the son of the late William N. McGarr and Leah G. (Brace) McGarr Hadley.
Pat graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1970 and continued his education at Adirondack Community College and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. In his early years, he was a skilled baseball player, fortunate enough to attend the prestigious Williamsport Little League Baseball Camp in Pennsylvania.
On Dec. 2, 1971, he married Lorene Warren. They were happily married for 48 years. They were soulmates, best friends and partners in the truest sense of the word, making every decision together throughout their lives. Travel was a big part of their life together; they enjoyed annual trips to Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, the Caribbean and Anna Maria Island.
Pat was born a natural at all things design, carpentry, construction, electrical and plumbing. He could build or fix anything and often did for friends and family. When he wasn’t working, fixing or building something, Pat enjoyed relaxing by his pool with his family and spending time with his grandchildren in his later years, where he and Rene raised their family at their beautiful home he designed and constructed himself in 1978.
Pat’s professional career began at Albany International Engineered Systems, where he would spend 32 years. Throughout his distinguished career, Pat and Rene acquired multiple houses in the Glens Falls area, which they would renovate. He quickly became and remained, a revered landlord. The examples of the late night fixes, early morning snow removal and genuine benefaction are far too many to mention. Before early retirement, Pat would once again tap into his entrepreneurial vision, designing and constructing the Dix Avenue Laundromat as well as two tanning salons in Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, the latter being presented with the beautification award from the Village of South Glens Falls.
He is predeceased by his parents and his in-laws.
Pat is survived by his wife, Lorene McGarr; his brother, William McGarr (Terry); his two sisters, Maureen Scopel (Anthony) and Mitzi McGarr (Charles Kinsey); two children, Patrick McGarr Jr. and Kelly L. McGarr (Dan Biddiscombe) and his three grandchildren, Garrett McGarr, Alexis McGarr, Grayden McGarr; his sister and brother in law, Theresa Brooks (John) and John Warren, 20 nieces and nephews and several cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines, the number of people will be limited to 100 and masks are mandatory.
Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Parkinson Disease and Research Fund, c/o Albany Medical Center Movements Center, 47 New Scotland Ave, MC-70, Albany, NY 12208 or to Lewy Body Dementia at lbda.org.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those that wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
