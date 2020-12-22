Patrick Joseph "Bubby" Casey

On October 27, 1979, he married his soulmate Kathy Baker, of Hartford. They celebrated 25 years of marriage together. He was so very grateful for the blessings that Kathy brought to his life and often referred to her as "his bride", and after her death in 2004, he continued to miss her dearly.

With farming in his veins from an early age, Bubby began his working life as a self-employed dairy farmer after graduating from Hudson Falls High School in 1957. He was always grateful to his father for giving him his start in farming, with the gifting of 12 cows that materialized one day in his field. He spent his whole life in Washington County with his first farm being in Argyle in 1968 and his next successful farm starting in 1973 in Hartford. After retiring from several years of farming, Bubby worked as a union roofer with Monahan and Loughlin. And never one to sit still, he began a side hustle in retirement as a real estate entrepreneur with his second wife, Kathy. His next move would be near "the pond" on Hulett Road in Granville, where he built a beautiful home for "his bride" and lived happily for 18 years next to his brother-in-law Rick Baker. He was Bubby's best friend, and it was a mutual admiration society of brotherly love. Years ago, he moved on to Adamsville, where he lived until his passing.