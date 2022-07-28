Patrick James Murray

Oct. 18, 1952—July 16, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Patrick James Murray, 69, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born Oct. 18, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James Augustus and Dorothy Frances (Lyons) Murray.

Pat graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls in 1970. He received his associate’s degree from Adirondack Community College in 1993.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls and St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls. In his younger years, Pat was an altar boy at St. Alphonsus in Glens Falls.

Pat worked for 38 years at Price Chopper as a Bovine Technician and Manager until his retirement in 2007. After working at Price Chopper, he worked four years at WSWHE BOCES.

He enjoyed going to the casino and bowling. He loved having breakfast with Doug Kimmell.

Left to cherish his memory include his brothers: Edward Murray and his wife, Donna and Gary Murray and his wife, Linda; his niece and nephews: Chad Murray, Jimmy Murray and his wife, Amy, Adam Murray and his wife, Tina, Nicole Murray; and several great-nieces, nephews; his good friends: Father Joseph Falletta and Cathy Hanna; and many other friends in the area.

At Pat’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Pat’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 3 and everyone at Cronin High Rise.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Pat’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.