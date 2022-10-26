July 18, 1964—Oct. 20, 2022

BOLTON LANDING — Patrick James Lynch, 58, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Born July 18, 1964, in Cheyenne, WY he was the son of John F. and Mary Josephine (Savory) Lynch.

Patrick graduated from Cheyenne Central High School and went on to the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY, where he graduated in 1987.

He began his career as a parole officer with the state of Wyoming and worked in Casper, WY and Cheyenne, WY. He joined the federal government as a pretrial services officer in Las Vegas, NV, and served as a federal probation agent in Las Vegas before transferring to Denver, CO. There he worked as a Senior U.S. Probation Officer for the United States District Court, District of Colorado, until he retired in 2015.

Patrick met his wife Kirsten Crist in 1998 in Colorado where they eventually had two quite irreverent wedding ceremonies.

Patrick was constantly making new friends of all ages, and he will be greatly missed by his “dozens of cousins” and the greatest network of friends from wherever he went. Many people knew him by one name, “Baggs,” which may be a story not fit for print, or may simply be a story, consider it part of his legend.

Patrick, an avid golfer, loved gambling, telling stories, red wine, all things University of Wyoming, the Denver Broncos, Led Zeppelin, big classic cars, St. Patrick’s Day, and hustling anyone with a buck or two for liar’s poker, betting on putts, or a “friendly” game of table tennis. He loved Kirsten and his fur-children, his family, his friends, happy hour, and life. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jo Lynch.

Patrick is survived by the love of his life, Kirsten Crist; and his three beautiful feline children: Cash, Mr. Bacon, and Pirate Kitty; he is also survived by his sister, Katheryne Lynch and her husband Craig Pindell; brothers: John F. Lynch III and his wife Kimberly Rector Lynch and Timothy J. Lynch and his wife, Shelly Stueve Lynch; nieces and nephews: Rachel Anne Lynch, John F. Lynch IV, Daniel Darragh Lynch, Thomas Tadhg Lynch, Julianne and Jonathan; and in-laws, John and Lynne Crist and John Crist, Jr. and his wife Jenny.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.