Sept. 17, 1970—Mar. 7, 2021

WARRENSBURG/BALLSTON LAKE -

Patrick James Arehart, 50, of Ballston Lake, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 7, 2021 following a brief illness. Born September 17, 1970 in Glens Falls to Polly (Countryman) Arehart of Warrensburg and the late Jack Arehart.

Following his graduation from Warrensburg Central School he attended Fort Lauderdale Business College.

Patrick enjoyed working as General Manager of the family business, 1000 Acres Ranch Resort in Stony Creek.

He was most proud of his children: Quentin and Hannah and cherished the time he spent with them. Pat loved being outdoors golfing, hiking, snowmobiling, and fishing (although he never ate a fish). He had fond memories with his children as well as his trips to Las Vegas, visiting the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and many more with his wife, Shelly.

Besides his father, Jack, he is predeceased by an infant brother, Christian Michael Arehart, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.