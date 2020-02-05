Patrick J. Spina Jr.
0 entries

Patrick J. Spina Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 27, 1933 — Jan. 31, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Patrick J. Spina Jr., 86, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home.

Born on Sept. 27, 1933 in Newburgh, he was the son of the late Patrick Sr. and Eva (Pacenza) Spina.

Pat attended St. Patrick’s Parochial school.

He left school in 1949 to support his family and in 1953, enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War at Fort Richardson, Alaska, until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Pat then joined the United Auto Workers Union, working for Fisher Body in Tarrytown until Ford opened in Mahwah, New Jersey, where he retired after 25 years.

He married Patricia A. (Sheehan) McLaughlin and the couple first resided in Newburgh for several years and then in Cornwall, before moving to Lake Luzerne for their retirement. Patricia recently passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 following 52 years of marriage.

He was a member of Holy Mother and Child Parish for several years and during his youth he was a member of the 56th Regiment Army Guard Drum and Bugle Corps in Newburgh.

Pat enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling with his wife, especially cruise ships, hunting, was an avid New York Giants fan, and mostly spending time with his family.

Besides his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by three siblings, Shirley Corizzo, Anita Harder, and Lucille Santillo.

Survivors include seven children, David McLaughlin of Missouri, Patrick Spina III (Heidi) of Galloway, New Jersey, Timothy McLaughlin (Maryanne) of Pennsylvania, Therese Spina of Texas, Richard McLaughlin of Glens Falls, Michael Spina of Glens Falls, and Diana Perez (Jerry) of North Carolina; two siblings, Marie Sadler (Ron) and Joseph Spina (Linda) of Garden City, South Carolina; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth.

A Rite of Committal will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Spina, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News