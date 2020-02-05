Sept. 27, 1933 — Jan. 31, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Patrick J. Spina Jr., 86, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home.

Born on Sept. 27, 1933 in Newburgh, he was the son of the late Patrick Sr. and Eva (Pacenza) Spina.

Pat attended St. Patrick’s Parochial school.

He left school in 1949 to support his family and in 1953, enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War at Fort Richardson, Alaska, until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Pat then joined the United Auto Workers Union, working for Fisher Body in Tarrytown until Ford opened in Mahwah, New Jersey, where he retired after 25 years.

He married Patricia A. (Sheehan) McLaughlin and the couple first resided in Newburgh for several years and then in Cornwall, before moving to Lake Luzerne for their retirement. Patricia recently passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 following 52 years of marriage.

He was a member of Holy Mother and Child Parish for several years and during his youth he was a member of the 56th Regiment Army Guard Drum and Bugle Corps in Newburgh.