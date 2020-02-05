Sept. 27, 1933 — Jan. 31, 2020
LAKE LUZERNE — Patrick J. Spina Jr., 86, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home.
Born on Sept. 27, 1933 in Newburgh, he was the son of the late Patrick Sr. and Eva (Pacenza) Spina.
Pat attended St. Patrick’s Parochial school.
He left school in 1949 to support his family and in 1953, enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War at Fort Richardson, Alaska, until his honorable discharge in 1955.
Pat then joined the United Auto Workers Union, working for Fisher Body in Tarrytown until Ford opened in Mahwah, New Jersey, where he retired after 25 years.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Patricia A. (Sheehan) McLaughlin and the couple first resided in Newburgh for several years and then in Cornwall, before moving to Lake Luzerne for their retirement. Patricia recently passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 following 52 years of marriage.
He was a member of Holy Mother and Child Parish for several years and during his youth he was a member of the 56th Regiment Army Guard Drum and Bugle Corps in Newburgh.
Pat enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling with his wife, especially cruise ships, hunting, was an avid New York Giants fan, and mostly spending time with his family.
Besides his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by three siblings, Shirley Corizzo, Anita Harder, and Lucille Santillo.
Survivors include seven children, David McLaughlin of Missouri, Patrick Spina III (Heidi) of Galloway, New Jersey, Timothy McLaughlin (Maryanne) of Pennsylvania, Therese Spina of Texas, Richard McLaughlin of Glens Falls, Michael Spina of Glens Falls, and Diana Perez (Jerry) of North Carolina; two siblings, Marie Sadler (Ron) and Joseph Spina (Linda) of Garden City, South Carolina; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth.
A Rite of Committal will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.