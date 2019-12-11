May 24, 1943 — Dec. 9, 2019

BALLSTON SPA – Patrick J. Ryan passed away suddenly at Saratoga Hospital after a brief illness on Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 76, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 24, 1943, in Lockport, New York, he was the son of the late Jane E. (Cunningham) Ryan.

Patrick proudly served as a Specialist, E-4 in the U.S. Army in Japan. After his service, he settled in Saratoga Springs. He was the owner of many businesses of which his latest was Automated Cash Technologies, Inc. Patrick also proudly served as a youth hockey coach for Saratoga Springs Youth Hockey, and varsity soccer coach for Saratoga Springs High School. Patrick truly loved mentoring young people.

In his early years, Patrick also enjoyed sailing. In his later years, he adored watching his grandchildren play a multitude of sports, vacationing in his winter home in the Villages, Florida, and reading Civil War books. Patrick also loved to be at the center of every family celebration. He had a quick wit and was blessed with the gift of gab.