May 24, 1943 — Dec. 9, 2019
BALLSTON SPA – Patrick J. Ryan passed away suddenly at Saratoga Hospital after a brief illness on Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 76, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 24, 1943, in Lockport, New York, he was the son of the late Jane E. (Cunningham) Ryan.
Patrick proudly served as a Specialist, E-4 in the U.S. Army in Japan. After his service, he settled in Saratoga Springs. He was the owner of many businesses of which his latest was Automated Cash Technologies, Inc. Patrick also proudly served as a youth hockey coach for Saratoga Springs Youth Hockey, and varsity soccer coach for Saratoga Springs High School. Patrick truly loved mentoring young people.
In his early years, Patrick also enjoyed sailing. In his later years, he adored watching his grandchildren play a multitude of sports, vacationing in his winter home in the Villages, Florida, and reading Civil War books. Patrick also loved to be at the center of every family celebration. He had a quick wit and was blessed with the gift of gab.
Patrick never truly retired and always kept involved in the ATM business. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Anne, of 25 years; his brother, Thomas (Elaine) IV; his son, Matthew (Colleen); his daughters Kymberly (Charles) and Jennifer (Philip); his son, Thomas (Julie). Patrick will be lovingly remembered by his 13 grandchildren, Joseph, Julia, Jenna, Emma, Andrew, Addison, Patrick, Owen, Brendan, Gavin, Griffin, Jane, and Joanna; and his niece, Jennifer; and his mother. Patrick was predeceased by his brother, Michael (Debra); and his first wife, Marilynn (Brodeur).
His family would like to thank all of the first responders that came to Patrick’s aid as well as the staff at Saratoga Hospital, and Dr. Roland Phillips, and Dr. Randall Burchell.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 12, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).
The Order For A Requiem Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Bethesda Episcopal Church, 41 Washington St., Saratoga Springs, celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Pettigrew. Burial with military honors will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
