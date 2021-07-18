Patrick J. Cunningham

As a teenager, Pat was an outstanding ski racer and earned a place at the 1957 Junior Nationals at Mount Rose in Nevada. The town raised funds to support his first ever trip out of state and hung a “Good Luck Pat” banner outside school. He made the junior national team and went on to race for Norwich University and the U.S. Army Ski Team in Berchtesgaden, Germany, where he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Pat said he had the best job in the U.S. Army — they gave him a Volkswagen and he drove all over Europe going to ski races including the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuhel and the Lauberhorn in Wengen. In 1962, Pat was one of the top 20 US skiers and tried out for the 1964 Winter Olympics but broke his elbow before the trials and had to withdraw. After three years in Germany, Pat traveled. “He went around the world alone and with very little money,” recalled his sister Mary. “In the early 60s, being from a small upstate town, this took a great deal of ambition, courage and strength.”