LAKE GEORGE — Patrick George O’Rourke, 76, of Lake George, NY passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness. Born in Gloversville, NY, the son of the late George and Blanche (Scott) O’Rourke.
Patrick had great patience and a general good nature. He enjoyed car rides, the outdoors and watching trains with his brother-in-law Jerry. Patrick was a carpenter and enjoyed building things, his work can be seen locally around the area. His greatest love of all was family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters; Joan and Janet; daughter, Jodi; brother-in-law Brian “Rick;” and special friend, Robert Sennett.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Sheerer) O’Rourke; his children: Daniel O’Rourke (Michele), Maryanne O’Rourke and Michelle Clark (Robert); grandchildren: Angel, Brittni, Kaicey, Miranda, Dana, Michelle, Priscilla, Jason, Rachel, Ashley and Haley; 10 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law: Carolyn Hall, Ronald Sheerer, Peter Sheerer, Susan Craton (Hal), Linda Coffey (Jerry), Patty Sheerer and Gary Sheerer (Ina); several nieces and nephews; and good friends: Bill Norton and Jim Barber.
Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
