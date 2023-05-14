Sept. 17, 1961—April 29, 2023

WILLSBORO — Patrick “Moe” Wilkins, born Sept. 17, 1961 in Corinth, NY to parents, Francis and Elizabeth Wilkins, died April 29, 2023 in Plattsburgh Hospital ICU, surrounded by family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Gale and Robert Wilkins. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Wilkins whom he shared a lifetime of love and devotion; two daughters: Felicia (Matthew) Lynn, Victoria Wilkins (Trevor Sheehan); and grandchild, Bodhi Sheehan; two brothers: Michael (Mary-Beth) Wilkins and Joe Wilkins; two sisters-in-law: Leslie Wilkins and Jill Wilkins; many nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends who he cherished dearly.

Moe graduated from Corinth HS and ACC Architecture. He was a creator and builder who took great pride and joy in all his works. This applied to his family, his friends and his craft.

Moe invested his time and talent to create the most for his family, friends and clients. He would imagine a particular design or outcome and then create it without plans or drawings. Moe was a perfectionist, and despite his amazing skills, always looked to do things better. His creations and work product testify to his extraordinary talent.

Moe was the owner and sole proprietor of Custom Construction and Black Diamond Rustic Furniture.

When he was not creating one of his masterpieces, Moe was always on a constant adventure enjoying many outdoor sports, or entertaining his friends. Moe was an eternal optimist and saw the best in people and in life.

He loved the “Mo-Zone” which included warming by the fire, providing food, laughter and just sharing time with family and friends. He loved skiing with all of his heart, and when the snow melted you could find him sailing, scuba diving and fishing, mountain biking, golfing or looking for his next thrill. During the summer especially, everyone knew where to find him, floating in or on the beautiful bay where he was HOME.

His family and friends were blessed to know him and to be warmed by his kindness, wit and big heartedness. As a husband, father and grandfather, he was a role model and provider and he excelled as a family man. While his passing will leave a giant void, the example he set will inspire and challenge others to love unconditionally, live life to the fullest, and give more than we take. Moe has left us all better off knowing him. To sum up the man, the myth, the legend and how he lived, Warren Miller said it best, “Die Living.”

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Old Orchard Place, Willsboro. Another Celebration of Life will be held at the Adirondack Winery, Queensbury Tasting Room “Exit 18,” Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 518-643-9055. To make a floral purchase, offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Moe Wilkins please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com.