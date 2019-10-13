Aug. 14, 1955 — Oct. 8, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Patrick D. Collier, 64, of Fort Edward, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at his home.
Born on Aug. 14, 1955, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late David and Ann (Niemiec) Collier Sr.
Patrick was a graduate of Fort Edward High School and retired from General Electric Co as a welder after 40 years of service. He was an avid skier and enjoyed trips to Utah. He enjoyed traveling and went to France to learn how to paint, and the Caribbean to learn how to sail.
In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his brother, James Collier; his sister, Ann Iusi; and sister-in-law, Cindy.
Left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Frances Lemery and her husband, Earl of Plattsburgh, David Collier Jr. and his wife, Beverly of Arizona, and Tom Collier of Queensbury; his uncle, Roy Collier of Fort Edward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday following the calling hours at the funeral home.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patrick’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.
