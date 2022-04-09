Jan. 25, 1932—April 8, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Patricia W. Hassett, 90, a longtime Notre Dame St. resident, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Jan. 25, 1932, in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marion (Bottoms) Winters.

She was a graduate of West Chester, PA High School and attended Vermont Junior College in Montpelier, VT.

On Jan. 24, 1953, she married Don G. Hassett in West Chester, PA.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls, and a past member of the Kiwanis Club and The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Glens Falls. Patricia was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Women’s Breakfast Group as well.

She enjoyed time she spent with her family and was active in the Hudson Falls community. The Hassett Memorial Day parties were well known in the neighborhood.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Donald G. Hassett, who passed away Nov. 15, 2020.

Survivors include her children: Debra Cirino and her husband, Bill of Hartford, Linda Muller and her husband, Mark of Ravena, Dale Hassett and his wife, Jeanne of Delmar and Sandra Peters and her husband, John of Orlando, FL; her grandchildren: Bethany Cirino, Christopher Rees, Patricia Rees, Molly Hassett, Morgan Peters, Kyle Peters and Kurt Peters; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery on Duell Rd. in Schuylerville.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.