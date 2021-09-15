WEST GRANVILLE, NY — Patricia W. Chapman died peacefully on September 12, 2021, at Slate Valley Center following a short illness.

Pat graduated from Granville High School in 1950. She worked as a secretary for the Tatko Slate Co. until 1964 when she became a homemaker, raising her family in their home in West Granville.

She married William T. Chapman on August 21, 1955.

Pat was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Florence Chapman; sister-in-law, Margaret Ware; parents, her brother Donald A. Ware; nephews: James and Jeffrey Ware; her husband’s siblings and spouses: Wilbur and Olive Chapman, Alice and Lynn Pepper and Nellie Liebig, and a nephew Gary Liebig. Pat was predeceased by her husband William on May 7, 2005, after 49 years of marriage. Pat is survived by her daughters: Kathy Chapman and Susan Whitney (Peter) both of Granville, her granddaughter, Jennifer Whitney of Granville; a brother, Douglas Ware of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Virginia Ware and several nieces and nephews.