Sept. 30, 1932—Sept. 12, 2021

WEST GRANVILLE — Patricia W. Chapman died peacefully on September 12, 2021, at Slate Valley Center following a short illness.

Patricia was born on September 30, 1932 the daughter of the late Ossian B. and Marion E (Douglas) Ware of Middle Granville, NY.

Pat graduated from Granville High School in 1950. She worked as a Secretary for the Tatko Slate Co. until 1964 when she became a homemaker, raising her family in their home in West Granville.

She married William T. Chapman on August 21, 1955.

Pat was predeceased by her mother-in-law Florence Chapman; sister-in-law Margaret Ware, parents, her brother Donald A. Ware, nephews James and Jeffrey Ware, her husband’s siblings, and spouses: Wilbur and Olive Chapman, Alice and Lynn Pepper and Nellie Liebig, and a nephew Gary Liebig. Pat was predeceased by her husband William on May 7, 2005, after 49 years of marriage.

Pat is survived by her daughters: Kathy Chapman and Susan Whitney (Peter) both of Granville; her granddaughter Jennifer Whitney of Granville; a brother Douglas Ware of CT; sister-in-law Virginia Ware; and several nieces and nephews.