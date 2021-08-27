Patricia V. Harvey

Feb. 14, 1942 - Aug. 21, 2021

NORTH CREEK — Patricia V. Harvey, 79, of East Holcomb St., passed away Saturday August 21, 2021 at Elderwood in North Creek.

Patricia was born to Forest and Irene Harvey February 14, 1942. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking big dinners and baking. Also she was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her daughter. She could always make people laugh and was known for her sense of humor.

Patty retired from General Electric after 25 years of employment. She will be greatly missed.

She is predeceased by her parents Forest and Irene Harvey; her sisters, Barbara Stetson and Londa Kenyon, and her brother Robert Harvey.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Kristan Harvey; her sisters: Alice Parent, Thelma McConnell and Helen Lawrence; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Pat's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

