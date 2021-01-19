Jan. 9, 1930—Jan. 16, 2021
Patricia Taylor Mead, 91, left this earth on Saturday, January 16, 2021, to be with her best friend Madeline Mead, so the heavens are certainly booming with laughter
Hers was a life well lived. A woman of grace, dignity and courage, her love for those around her was only exceeded by the love we all have for her.
Born on January 9, 1930, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late William and Averill (Grover) Busher. They lived at 169 Bay Street for all of her childhood. Pat attended Jackson Heights Elementary School and at that early age formed lifelong bonds with Sandy Taylor, Dick Mead and Madeline O’Connor. Their friendships lasted a lifetime.
Pat was a member of the Glens Falls High School Class of 1948, but spent her last year at Oakwood Friends School in Poughkeepsie. She was very proud of her education at Oakwood and her continued connection with her classmates and friends.
Pat was a lifelong Quaker, first at the meeting house on Ridge Street, then at Storrs Friends Meeting in Storrs CT, and for the last forty plus years at Adirondack Friends Meetings in South Glens Falls. Pat truly lived the life of a Quaker, she valued peace, simplicity, integrity and most importantly, equality for all people. She practiced these values every day; her dinner table might include both a world renowned author and a family experiencing homeless, she would treat them both with equal love and respect. Pat practiced the Quaker belief of social justice in her daily life, most often following the philosophy of Gandhi or the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., peacefully marching on Washington DC to fight for racial equality, or bring an end to war. She would spend evenings at Storrs Friends meeting tearing sheets into bandages for the civilians in Vietnam. Her quest for peace and social justice was almost always non-destructive, the only exception we know of was when she could no longer stomach seeing a well known racially offensive lawn ornament on her drive out Ridge Road and finally snuck out one night to paint it white. In her honor please reach out in a way to help bridge the racial and social divides that separate us.
In August of 1950, Pat married Alexander “Sandy” Taylor. They raised three children: Susan Pate (husband Michael), Anni Stewart, and Peter Taylor (wife Kathy). Pat was an amazing mother, and raised her children with love and humor. She worked hard to instill in her children the values she held dear, and we are all better people because of her.
Pat was “Aunt Pat” to her second set of children; the Mead children and she loved them as much as she loved her own three. She cherished watching the growth of: Linda Mead, Maryann Pendergrass, Michael (deceased), Sheila Brock (Jack), Carol Enzinga (Bob), Mathew (deceased), and Diane Hans (Tommy.)
In 1994 Pat and Tom Yole married and enjoyed 20 years together filled with family dinners and Christmas days so filled with laughter that it’s amazing the neighbors didn’t file noise complaints. The pool behind their home was frequented all summer by friends, family and children from the neighborhood. They travelled frequently and enjoyed the retired life until Tom’s death in 2014.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Alexander “Sandy” Taylor, her husband Thomas Yole, and also his son Jeff Yole and his grandson Ian Moreau, her sister Mary Alice Clements, her best friend Madeline O’Connor Mead, her grandson Billy Stewart.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband Dick Mead; her brother George Busher (Marlene); her sister Kay Ross (David); her children: (Taylors and Meads); grandchildren;:Julie Wardell, Taylor Stewart (Lisa), Christina Taylor Aries (Damien), Alex Taylor (Anastassia Redevia), Kelsey Taylor (fiance Spencer Morris), Tracy Brayton (Jeff), Michael Stewart, Jed Stewart (Jean), great grandchildren: Tyler and Zoe Wardell, Aidan Stewart, Erin Stewart, Alexander and Scarlett Stewart, and Louis Aries; the Yole children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As life often comes full circle, childhood friends Pat and Dick Mead married in 2016. Pat enjoyed the companionship of his lifelong friendship. They spent hours holding hands in his Cleverdale home, overlooking Dick’s beloved Lake George. They enjoyed “Pizza Fridays” organized by the Mead girls, boat rides up to the “A”, and traveled to Florida every winter to enjoy the warmth and sun. They loved each other as only lifelong friends can. It is a fitting end to a life that provided so much love to everyone around her that she would spend her last few years basking in his love and the love of both their families.
Due to COVID there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to Adirondack Friends Meeting, 27 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative, Center for Neurobehavioral Health, SUNY Plattsburgh #524 Sibley Hall, 101 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 or to any Alzheimer’s Research.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Pat’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
