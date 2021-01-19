Patricia Taylor Mead

Pat was a lifelong Quaker, first at the meeting house on Ridge Street, then at Storrs Friends Meeting in Storrs CT, and for the last forty plus years at Adirondack Friends Meetings in South Glens Falls. Pat truly lived the life of a Quaker, she valued peace, simplicity, integrity and most importantly, equality for all people. She practiced these values every day; her dinner table might include both a world renowned author and a family experiencing homeless, she would treat them both with equal love and respect. Pat practiced the Quaker belief of social justice in her daily life, most often following the philosophy of Gandhi or the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., peacefully marching on Washington DC to fight for racial equality, or bring an end to war. She would spend evenings at Storrs Friends meeting tearing sheets into bandages for the civilians in Vietnam. Her quest for peace and social justice was almost always non-destructive, the only exception we know of was when she could no longer stomach seeing a well known racially offensive lawn ornament on her drive out Ridge Road and finally snuck out one night to paint it white. In her honor please reach out in a way to help bridge the racial and social divides that separate us.