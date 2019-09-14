Oct. 22, 1954 — Sept. 6, 2019
CORINTH — Patricia Talbert, 64, of 525 Main St., passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 22, 1954 in upstate New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred Talbert.
Patti resided at various residences in the region and most recently at the Upper Main Street IRA in Corinth for several years. She was retired from the Adirondack Day Hab on Smith Drive in Corinth.
She was very playful with the staff, and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed manicures, shopping, and any attention from staff.
Survivors include four brothers, James Talbert, Edward Talbert, Wayne Talbert and Alan Talbert; one sister, Lynn Talbert; and also her many friends and staff at her home in Corinth.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Deacon Lawrence Willette, officiating.
Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Following the service, friends and staff are invited to a reception at the Upper Main Street IRA in Corinth.
