Patricia Susan Macey

July 6, 1961 — June 18, 2019

FRANKLIN, MA – Patricia Susan Macey, 57, of Franklin, Massachusetts, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

She was born July 6, 1961 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls to the late Francis and Susan (Marecek) Macey and was raised for her first 10 years in Schroon Lake.

Patricia was a resident of Franklin for the past eight years and formerly resided in Queensbury.

Patricia graduated from Queensbury High School and attended Adirondack Community College. She had worked at JCPenney for 20 years.

Patricia had a passion for cooking and baking. She was an avid reader of books and a true animal lover.

She is survived by her sister Janis Bruce and her husband Robert of Scotia; her brother John Macey and his wife, Naomi, of Southport, North Carolina; her niece Danielle Macey Mitchell and her husband, Christopher, of Holly Springs, North Carolina and three nephews, John Macey, II and his wife, Gabrielle, of Fort Collins, Colorado, Joseph Macey of Boston and Brian Macey of Denver.

She is also survived by two uncles: the Rev. Jerry Mraz of Northampton, Pennsylvania and Andy Macey and his wife, Joan, of Long Island and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Her memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Patricia’s memory to one’s local animal/rescue shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

