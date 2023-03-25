GLEN LAKE — Patricia (Selleck) Taylor, 80, of Glen Lake, NY passed away at home, surrounded by her family after a long illness, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Pat was the daughter of George and Dorothy Selleck, both of Glens Falls. She was married to the love of her life, Harold “Bud” Taylor. They were married Sept. 3, 1961, enjoying 61 years together and raising their three children in Glens Falls, NY.

She is survived by her husband; her brother, Daniel Selleck, of CA; her son, Nicholas G. Taylor and wife, Jill; her daughter, Linda Hall and husband, Ethan; her daughter, Nancy Defayette and her husband, Dennis; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren, nieces and nephews playing favorite games such as Jenga, Monopoly and Scrabble and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with them.

Pat graduated in 1960 from Glens Falls High School. While attending high school, she won a local beauty contest to become “Gidget,” winning a trip to NYC and the chance to meet Dick Clark and appear on American Bandstand.

Pat always put her family first. She was a stay-at-home mom until she started volunteering as a kindergarten teacher’s aide at St. Alphonsus School and later alongside her daughter, Nancy, as support staff in the cafeteria at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus School.

She worked at the family business, Taylor and Leonard, with her husband and son for 21 years. Pat was the friendly face that clients saw as soon as they entered the office. She always knew each client by name.

Glen Lake has always been a special place to Pat and Bud. They both enjoyed the lake as children, met there and had their wedding reception at the LaCabana. They enjoyed summers renting a camp for the family and eventually moved to the lake permanently.

We are thankful for the special care she received from her doctor, Paul Filion, Patty, Lisa and Josie from High Peaks Hospice and her home aides, especially Renee Henry who was with her and the family until the end.

She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her, including the resident chipmunks who enjoyed her daily gourmet meals.

Family and friends may call from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Spring burial will be held in Bay Street Cemetery, Glens Falls.

Donations in Pat’s memorial may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.

“The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth. One is nearer God’s heart in a garden, than anywhere else on earth.”