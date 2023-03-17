Dec. 12, 1946—March 13, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Patricia S. “Patty” Winch, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Patty was born on Dec. 12, 1946, in Hartford, CT.

She graduated from Windsor High School in Connecticut.

Soon after her graduation, Patty married Gerald P. Winch on Oct. 23, 1965, in Catskill.

For many years, she worked for CR Bard, making many friends along the way. Following her retirement from CR Bard, she continued with her friendships by attending a monthly retiree lunch group. Patty also was a volunteer at the Glens Falls Hospital.

She was an avid reader, who also loved watching Gunsmoke, various cooking shows and keeping up with the latest mysteries on Murder She Wrote.

Most importantly, Patty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always there for her family and never missed her grandchildren’s baseball, football, basketball, cheering and lacrosse games as well as horse shows.

Patty was predeceased by her granddaughter, Chelsea Lavin, her brother-in-law, Sonny Barrett and her nephew, Gregory Barrett.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gerald P. Winch of Hudson Falls; her three children: Susan (Paul) Pruiksma of Argyle, John (Teresa) Winch of Granville and Tracy Colomb of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Jordan Pruiksma, Tyler (Kayla) Pruiksma, Cori (Marissa Gordon) Winch, Hali (Tim Fleming) Winch, Bailey Winch, Emma (Devin Jenkins) Colomb and Kegan (Cassidi Wright) Colomb; her great-grandchildren: Naomi Wharton and Walker Anthony Winch; her siblings: Betty Barrett and Ronald (Karen) Walsh; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; including her special niece, Sharon (Paul) Baker.

All are welcome to a celebration of life for Patty, 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Bogey’s Pub and Grill at Bay Meadows, 31 Cronin Road, Queensbury, NY.

The family would life to thank Patty’s best friend Donna Bennefield for always being there for her.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.