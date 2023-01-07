July 7, 1952—Jan. 4, 2023

ARGYLE — Patricia R. (Richardson) Hilder age 70, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at The Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on July 7, 1952, in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late Pauline (McQuain) Robideau.

Patricia attended high school at South High in South Glens Falls. She met her husband Terry Hilder shortly after high school and they married on Feb. 28. They have been married for over 50 years.

She worked at BOCES for Washington County as a teaching aide. She loved helping children.

Patty loved going to the ocean and vacationing in Maine each year. Patricia was also an amazing cook as well who could make the best comfort foods. She loved animals especially her baby Zoey. Most of all she loved shopping and spending time with her grandchildren watching them grow.

Besides her mother, Patricia is predeceased by her husband Terry, her daughter Jennifer Lee Hilder, and her sister Barb Shippee.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Darcy Williams (Howard); her grandsons: Joshua Hilder and Brandon Gazzillo (Sarah), granddaughter, Isabella Shresthas (J.B.); and one great-grandson arriving in the spring; her sister, Bonnie Edgerly (Al); brother, Todd Robideau (Cindy); and sister Linda Pacyna (Steve); along with several nieces, nephews, cousins.

Friends may call from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A service will take place at 1 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In memory of Patty if you see a veteran or a senior citizen dining alone treat them to a meal as she often did.

The family would also like to extend their thanks to Georgia, GFH ICU Nurse for her kindness to our family in this difficult time.