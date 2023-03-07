Nov. 26, 1941—March 3, 2023
GRANVILLE — Patricia Rose Markie, 81, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Nov. 26, 1941 the daughter of the late Clifford and Marion (McClure) Crouch, Sr.
Pat was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother-to-be. The biggest joy of her life was her family.
She enjoyed taking rides in the country with her daughter and sisters. She looked forward to her weekly breakfast at the Pine Grove Diner with her son and daughter-in-law. Pat was extremely proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed any time she got to spend with them. She was filled with anticipation for the arrival of her first great-grandchild this summer.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Markie; her brother, Clifford Crouch, Jr. and her sisters: Janice Stevens, Shirley Latterell, Linda Brown and Marlene who passed in infancy.
Pat is survived by her son, Bruce Chapman, Jr. (Sherry) of Granville; and daughter, Christina Chapman of Queensbury. She was blessed with three grandchildren: Andrew Chapman (Faith) of Essex, VT, Scott Chapman (Tasha) of Granville and Heather Chapman of Clifton Park. She will be missed by her brothers: Fred Crouch (Sharron) of Granville and Jim Crouch (Carol) of Middle Granville; her sisters: Nancy Bassett (Ernie) of Hampton and Cindy Crouch of West Granville; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 323, 10 Columbus St., Granville, NY 12832.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
