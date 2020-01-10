July 31, 1943 — Jan. 8, 2020
WHITEHALL — Patricia “Patty” Lynn Scrimo, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Jan. 8, 2020. Patty was born on July 31, 1943 in the Granville Hospital to Lorraine (Morrow) and Glenn Wood.
Patty graduated from Whitehall High School, and lived her entire life in the tight knit community that she so dearly loved. She worked at Scott’s Furniture store for many years, and went on to become a caregiver at Hallmark Nursing Center in Granville.
Patty adored gardening, and enjoyed baking, decorating, and most of all, spending time with her family. She would frequently be seen sitting on her front porch with her beloved dog Jack, where many would stop to visit.
She was predeceased by her parents, Glenn Wood and Lorraine Gordon; her husband, Anthony Scrimo; her brother, James; and her sister, Kathleen.
She is survived by her sister, Ann (Phil) Mercurio; her children, Timothy Latrell, Deborah (Jeffery) McCall, and Carrie Latrell; her step-daughter, Rebecca (Kim) Simms, and her grandchildren, Christopher Latrell, Trey LeClair, Alexandra (Jordan) St.Clair, Colin Underwood and Brooklyn Simms; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all the staff at Slate Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, who became her second family during the last few years of her life. They would especially like to thank Patty’s “special daughters” Laurie Lehoisky and Torrie Williams, as well as her good friend, Lori Lamphere. The family would also like to thank her home caregivers Julie Angus Smith, Serena Putorti and Esther Raymond for their love and friendship.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, Skene St., Whitehall, with the Rev. Rendell Torres officiating. Interment will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM
48 Skene street
Whitehall, NY 12887
