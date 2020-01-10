July 31, 1943 — Jan. 8, 2020

WHITEHALL — Patricia “Patty” Lynn Scrimo, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Jan. 8, 2020. Patty was born on July 31, 1943 in the Granville Hospital to Lorraine (Morrow) and Glenn Wood.

Patty graduated from Whitehall High School, and lived her entire life in the tight knit community that she so dearly loved. She worked at Scott’s Furniture store for many years, and went on to become a caregiver at Hallmark Nursing Center in Granville.

Patty adored gardening, and enjoyed baking, decorating, and most of all, spending time with her family. She would frequently be seen sitting on her front porch with her beloved dog Jack, where many would stop to visit.

She was predeceased by her parents, Glenn Wood and Lorraine Gordon; her husband, Anthony Scrimo; her brother, James; and her sister, Kathleen.

She is survived by her sister, Ann (Phil) Mercurio; her children, Timothy Latrell, Deborah (Jeffery) McCall, and Carrie Latrell; her step-daughter, Rebecca (Kim) Simms, and her grandchildren, Christopher Latrell, Trey LeClair, Alexandra (Jordan) St.Clair, Colin Underwood and Brooklyn Simms; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.