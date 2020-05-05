Oct. 17, 1957 — May 2, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Patricia “Patty” Ann Farrell lost her four-year battle with ovarian cancer on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020.
Patty was born on Oct. 17, 1957 to the late Helen and James Farrell. She was a 1976 graduate of St Mary’s Academy and attended Adirondack Community College. Patty worked for Continental Insurance Company until it closed. She also worked at Travelers Insurance for a short time and found her niche at State Farm Insurance in Malta, where she retired after 17 years.
Patty loved traveling and was blessed to visit several areas of the United States. She always talked about the beautiful areas of Mexico. One of her best trips was Ireland, so she could experience her Irish heritage and see Kinsale, a seaside town she admired.
Patty was a good friend to many and will be missed not only by her family but her friends. You could always count on her to do the impossible, such as securing hard to get tickets for the Rolling Stones concert or tickets for an Adirondack Red Wings Calder Cup game.
Over the years, she participated in a bowling league, although she was a lefty, so she said it was not her favorite. For several years, Patty was part of the ladies fun golf league at the Wedgewood in Fort Edward.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael, who passed away in 2001. Patty is survived by her sister, Mary Catherine “Kathy” Farrell of Glens Falls; her two brothers: James Farrell of Glens Falls and William Farrell of Tampa, Florida; her two nieces and their families, Christina Farrell of Brooksville, Florida and Jennifer Farrell of Thief River Falls, Minnesota; and her beloved rescue dog, Darla.
Services will be private.
The family would like to thank the angels disguised as nurses in Tower 2 of Glens Falls Hospital, Dr Stoutenburg and the staff at CR Wood Cancer Center and High Peaks Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Place, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
