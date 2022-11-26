Aug. 24, 1934—Nov. 22, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Patricia “Pat” (Toomey) Wheeler, 88, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

She was born Aug. 24, 1934 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Dorothy M. (Rainville) Toomey.

Pat graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and went on to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Amsterdam.

She was a former employee of the Glens Falls Insurance Company and Cool Insuring Agency but went on to retire as a secretary from Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company.

Pat enjoyed skiing in her younger years at Gore Mountain, Whiteface and Mad River Glen. She also loved Border Collies, gardening and Christmas decorations with her husband.

In addition to her parents, one brother, Daniel D. Toomey and many aunts and uncles predeceased her.

Survivors include her loving husband, Charles B. Wheeler; her daughter, Lee Wheeler and her husband, Peter McNichol of Ferrisburgh, VT; her daughter, Brenda Nerber and her husband, Douglas, of South Burlington, VT; grandchildren: Philip, Liam and Gretchen Nerber of South Burlington, VT; along with many cousins.

Family and friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held immediately at 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

A Celebration of Life will be held following the burial at the American Legion Post 374, Route 9L, Lake George.

Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Lake George Emergency Squad, 24 Gage Road, Lake George, NY 12845.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.