Feb. 29, 1932 — Aug. 18, 2020

DURHAM, NC and CORINTH — Patricia “Pat” J. Walsh, 88, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in North Carolina.

Born on Feb. 29, 1932 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Allene Walsh.

Pat was born and raised in Corinth where she pursued a career in nursing. She moved to Durham, North Carolina to continue her career at Duke Hospital where she worked for 25 years in the orthopedic unit as the head nurse.

She enjoyed painting, visiting with her neighbors, and taking care of homeless cats.

Pat was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, John Walsh.

She leaves behind her close friends, Joann Douglas, Margaret McCotter, Barbara Bevan and Gloria Stevens; and her beloved cat, Katie.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.

Special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living for their kindness and compassionate care.