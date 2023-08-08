May 25, 1926—July 8, 2023

CHESTERTOWN — With heavy hearts we must announce that Patricia “Pat” G. (Thornton) Young, 97, of Chestertown, NY passed away peacefully in her home on July 8, 2023.

Pat was born in Brooklyn, NY, May 25, 1926 to the late Robert Thornton and Irene (Gilbride) Thornton. She attended and graduated from Saugerties High School, Saugerties, NY.

She attended the Arts Student League in Manhattan, NY studying representational art working in oils and with her wry sense of humor she had a strong reputation as a cartoonist.

A lifelong love for the outdoors made her a great companion to her husband while they enjoyed hunting and fishing activities. Over a span of 18 years she went from working as a night watchman and creating signage for heavy highway construction to a supervisory role and finally Vice President of Palcon, a construction company out of South Bethlehem, NY. She never shied away from doing things people would not have expected her to do.

She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Irene Thornton, her siblings: Irene (Thornton) Strangio, Elizabeth “Betty” (Thornton) France, her brothers: Robert Thornton and John Thornton, her husband, Ernest (Pete) Young, her daughter, Mary Lynn Young, her stepson, David Young and her son-in-law, Bruce Gaylinn.

Pat Young is survived by her sister, June Jasienowski of Saugerties, NY; her brother, Edward Thornton, of New York, NY; her daughter, Patti Young-Anderson of Chestertown, NY; her daughter, Sandie Gaylinn of Charlottesville, VA; her son, Walter Young (spouse Alice Knapp) of Stamford, CT; her stepdaughter, Barbara Michaels of Franklin, NH. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family would recommend donations in Patricia Young’s name to one of the following:

North Warren Scholarship Fund, memo line: Mary Young Scholarship, PO Box 252, Chestertown, NY 12817.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology give.birds.cornell.edu or Attn: Donations, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.

Southern Adirondack Audubon Society, southernadirondackaudubon.org, or Attn: Donations, PO Box 5044, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2023 in Chestertown Rural Cemetery, Route 9, Chestertown, NY. After the service, friends and family will have a chance to gather and share stories about Pat at OP Fredericks in Chestertown, NY beginning at 1 p.m.

