June 12, 1952 — March 11, 2020

FORT ANN — Patricia “Pat” Fuller, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a year-long battle with cancer.

Pat was born on June 12, 1952 in Shenandoah, Iowa, and grew up in Farragut, Iowa, where she lived with her parents, Glen Brink and Doris Jean Brink, for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Fuller; her daughter, Olivia Fuller; her brother, Paul Brink (Cathy Brink); mother-in-law, Beverly Fuller; brother-in-law, Ronald Fuller (Linda Fuller); and several beloved friends and extended family in Iowa and New York.

As a young adult in Iowa, Pat wrote a sports column for the Shenandoah Evening Sentinel, raised hogs for her family’s farm, worked as a bank teller, and enjoyed square dancing and singing with Sweet Adelines Chorus. In 1985, Pat met Douglas Fuller, a dairy farmer, through a Farm Journal magazine that helped match single farmers. A few cross-country dates later, and Pat decided to pack up her pick-up truck and move to New York. Pat continued square dancing with Douglas in the Merry Mohicans club, where the two became regulars. In November 1986, Pat and Douglas were married, and in 1992, their daughter Olivia was born a day after Pat’s 40th birthday.